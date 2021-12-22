Natasha Rothwell is ready to be the lead of her own rom-com

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

AP Entertainment Writer

Los Angeles (AP) — As the “Insecure” chapter of Natasha Rothwell’s life comes to a close, she’s writing many more. In “The White Lotus,” Rothwell stood out among an ensemble cast who all put in stellar performances. Rothwell wrote a romantic comedy with herself in mind to play the lead and sealed a major deal with ABC Signature to develop new projects for television. She also began filming the secretive, big budget “Wonka” in London, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson. All of that in 2021.