Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Relatives, lawmakers and other supporters are pleading for clemency for a trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure crash that left four people dead in Colorado. Supporters of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos rallied at the state Capitol in Denver on Wednesday to make their case. Truck drivers around the country have taken up his cause, and more than 4.7 million people have signed an online petition asking for a commutation. The judge has said mandatory-minimum sentencing laws forced him to impose the long prison term. The district attorney has asked for the sentence to be reconsidered but also says victims want to be heard during the process.