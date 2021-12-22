US opens probe into Tesla letting drivers play video games

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla allowing drivers to play video games on a center touch screen while vehicles are moving. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 580,000 electric cars and SUVs from 2017 through 2022. It comes after the agency received a complaint that Teslas equipped with “gameplay functionality” allow games to be enabled even while vehicles are being driven. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla.