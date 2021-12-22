US Treasury creates pathway to send aid to Afghanistan

By JOSH BOAK

The Treasury Department says it is issuing special licenses to ensure that some international aid can flow to Afghanistan. The country faces a crisis as its economy collapsed following the Taliban takeover in August. The licenses will enable the U.S. government, international organizations such as the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations to operate in the country and offer humanitarian assistance despite sanctions. They will also allow Afghans living abroad to send money to their families in Afghanistan through remittances. The U.S. government has labeled Afghanistan’s Taliban and the related Haqqani network as terrorists, severely restricting their access to global institutions and the outside money