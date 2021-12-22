‘We have stock’: Smaller stores aim for last-minute shoppers

By MAE ANDERSON

NEW YORK (AP) — After a wearying nearly two years of the pandemic, independent retailers are cautiously hoping their holiday seasons will be bright, despite the challenges this year ranging from supply chain snags to shortages of hot holiday items. Many ordered decorations, toys, stocking stuffers and other items well in advance this year and are turning to smaller vendors to fill in any gaps in their inventory. They’re reaching out directly to customers on social media. And they’re hoping that shortages at bigger stores stemming from supply chain issues this year will lead to a burst of last-minute shopping in their stores.