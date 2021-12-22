Work begins to open 1887 time capsule found under Lee statue

By STEVE McMILLAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A state conservator in Virginia has begun the delicate task of trying to open a 134-year-old time capsule that had sat beneath a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond. conservator Chelsea Blake with Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources pressed a vibrating tool with a hard metal tip against the rectangular capsule Wednesday afternoon. the container is about the size of a large shoe box. Opening it has so far proven to be a challenging and time consuming task. The container is made of lead and is heavily corroded. The capsule was also partly covered in mortar that must be gingerly chipped away. Both the box and its contents are considered artifacts.