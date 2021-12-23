A look at high-profile cases over killings by US police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for a Taser was led away in handcuffs Thursday after a jury found her guilty of manslaughter in the death of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter’s case is among the rare instances in which police have been charged with crimes in civilian deaths. Winning a conviction is harder in part because juries are often reluctant to second-guess an officer’s split-second decisions. Potter, who is white, faces about seven years in prison under sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer term.