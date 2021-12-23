Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. The Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday that Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People’s Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region. The Ethiopian federal army and its allies have made strong advances in recent weeks, recapturing major towns and cities in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions that Tigray fighters had seized earlier this year. The Tigray fighters who have been forced to retreat back to their region.