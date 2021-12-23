EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she shot and killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced in February after a jury convicted her Thursday on two counts of manslaughter. The most serious charge against Kim Potter — first-degree manslaughter — carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. But sentencing guidelines call for around seven. Prosecutors are going to seek a sentence that’s above the guidelines, saying there are aggravating factors in the case, while the defense indicated Thursday that it would seek no prison time. Potter was taken into custody pending sentencing.