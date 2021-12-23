Ferry fire kills at least 30 in southern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh fire services say at least 30 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday. A fire officer says rescuers have so far recovered 30 bodies and rescued 72 injured passengers. He says the rescue mission is ongoing and the casualties are likely to go up. There was no word on what caused the fire. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions. In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Bangladesh’s capital.