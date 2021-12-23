German police seek tips on fugitive convicted of 1993 murder

BERLIN (AP) — Police have launched a manhunt for a 56-year-old German who went on the run this week after losing his final appeal of a murder conviction for the killing of a schoolgirl in 1993. German news agency dpa on Thursday quoted a police spokesperson in the western city of Muenster as saying investigators had received numerous tips on the man’s possible whereabouts but so far none had led to them to the fugitive. Ralf Hoerstemeier was convicted in January of killing 16-year-old Nicole Schalla nearly three decades ago. Authorities previously had deemed Hoerstemeier not to be a flight risk and allowed him to remain free pending his appeal.