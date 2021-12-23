Girl, 14, killed by LA police in clothing store shooting

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was in a clothing store dressing room when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl. The teen died Thursday afternoon at a Burlington store in North Hollywood. Witnesses say a man with a bicycle chain lock attacked a woman. Officers shot and killed the man and the girl was later found dead in the dressing room. The woman who was assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries to her head, arms and face. The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.