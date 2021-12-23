Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year’s festivities

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Italy has again tightened its COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations, as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country’s highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules announced Thursday, people who have not been vaccinated will be barred from entering museums, exhibitions, amusement parks, bingo parlors and betting halls — places that until now they could access with a negative test. Already forbidden seating in restaurants, their dining options have now been completely shut down as they can no longer be served standing at a bar. In the last 24 hours, Italy recorded nearly 44,600 new infections and 168 deaths. The omicron variant represents nearly one-third of the new cases.