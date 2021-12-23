New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says next week’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will still go on, just not with as many revelers as usual because of COVID-19. De Blasio said Thursday that viewing areas that normally accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 people to allow for more distancing. Everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. The changes were made as the Big Apple grapples with a spike in virus cases fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant. On Tuesday, the city set a one-day record with 17,200 new cases.