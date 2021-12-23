Prosecutors: Big bond needed for parents in school shooting

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan are striking back against the parents of a boy charged with a school shooting that killed four students. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case. They want a judge to lower their $500,000 bond so they can get out of jail. But prosecutors claim the Crumbleys will flee if they’re released. The parents are charged under a theory that they made a gun available to their son and had opportunities to prevent the bloodshed. On the day of the shooting, the parents were summoned to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings. The Crumbleys say they had no idea that he would commit violence. Their next court hearing is Jan. 7.