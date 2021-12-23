Talks on Iran nuclear deal to resume in Vienna on Monday

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union says negotiators from Iran and five world powers that are trying to revive Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal will resume talks in Vienna next week. The talks were adjourned nearly a week ago after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Iran. The EU said participants from Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and Iran will resume their efforts on Monday. The 2015 accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin.