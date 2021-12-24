Airlines cancel Xmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages

By DAVID McHUGH and TALI ARBEL

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines including Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are canceling dozens of flights because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19, disrupting travel during the busy holiday travel season. Many travelers this year kept their plans despite rising case numbers in many places. Coronavirus infections fueled by the omicron variant are also squeezing staffing at hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical organizations that have struggled to keep workers.