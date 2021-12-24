COVID-19 makes Biden’s 1st White House Christmas less merry

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The holiday scene at the White House has been a little less merry under under COVID-19’s shadow. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden replaced the large parties and overflowing buffet tables of the past with food-free open houses, face masks and testing for the unvaccinated. Beyond the impact on Biden’s first Christmas in office, the virus largely put the kibosh on White House socializing for 2021. The first lady’s spokesperson says the Bidens love to celebrate the holidays and are disappointed they couldn’t host as many people as they would have liked.