Greece: Sinking of sailboat carrying migrants kills 11

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Coast guard divers searched the hull of a submerged sailboat for passengers possibly trapped inside Friday after the vessel hit rocks and sank off the coast of southern Greece. Greek authorities say at least 11 people died in the shipwreck. The coast guard said 90 others were rescued overnight and early Friday near the remote island of Antikythera. Smugglers based in Turkey increasingly have packed sailboats with migrants and refugees and sent them across the Mediterranean Sea toward Italy, avoiding the heavily patrolled Greek islands. In a separate incident Friday, Greek police arrested three people on smuggling charges and detained 92 migrants after a yacht ran aground in the southern Peloponnese region.