Groups call for protests against Libya poll cancellation

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Several Libyan parliamentary candidates called for nationwide protests over the cancellation of a long-awaited presidential election, a blow to hopes to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich North African country. While it was unclear to what extent Libyans would demonstrate publicly, the call underlines risks to a fragile stability in oil-rich Libya, still riven by an east-west divide and a haven for foreign and domestic militias. Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan. 24 as a new date for the presidential poll, which was originally to be followed by parliamentary elections on Feb. 15. But no dates have been officially set or agreed upon by the country’s rival factions.