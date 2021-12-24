Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

By ABDUR RAHMAN JAHANGIR

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire has swept through a crowded river ferry in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least 39 people dead and 72 injured. Survivors say they jumped off the burning vessel and swam to the shore. Officials say the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. and may have started in the engine room. They say the ferry was carrying 800 passengers from Dhaka, the capital, to the south. All of the 72 injured people were hospitalized, including seven with severe burns who are in critical condition. Ferries are a leading means of transportation in Bangladesh. In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside the capital.