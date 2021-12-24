Sri Lankan cop fatally shoots 3 officers in former war zone

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A policeman has opened fire on a group of fellow officers in Sri Lanka, killing three of them and wounding three others, police say. The shooting occurred Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern Sri Lanka, a police statement said. The town is located in the island’s former war zone, which has been largely peaceful since the civil war ended in 2009. The town is about 336 kilometers (208 miles) east of the capital Colombo. The police sergeant who carried out the shooting has surrendered to a nearby police station and handed over two T-56 assault rifles and ammunition, the statement said.