UK Queen’s Christmas speech set to be particularly personal

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is expected to offer a particularly personal Christmas Day message to the nation this year. Buckingham Palace on Friday released a photo of the monarch recording the speech alongside a picture of her and her husband, who died earlier this year. The image provided by the palace showed the queen at Windsor Castle. A framed photograph of her and Prince Philip arm in arm is in the foreground. In both photos, Elizabeth is wearing the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch. This Christmas marks the first since the death of Prince Philip, who died in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday.