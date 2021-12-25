Russia blocks website of group that tracks political arrests

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees says government regulators have blocked its website. OVD-Info said in a tweet on Saturday that it wasn’t formally notified about the action by Russia’s internet and communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor. The group says it doesn’t know the reason the reason for the decision beyond that it was ordered by a court outside Moscow on Monday. Russian authorities have mounted pressure on human rights groups and independent media in recent months, naming OVD-Info and dozens of others as foreign agents. The label that comes with excessive government scrutiny and strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients.