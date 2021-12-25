Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children are missing after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 and burned the bodies, according to a witness and other reports. Purported photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Mo So village, where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February. The accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles. A villager told AP the victims were killed after they were arrested while heading to refugee camps.