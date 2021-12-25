Sudanese rally in new anti-coup protests amid tight security

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese protesters have again taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country to denounce the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement. Authorities have tightened security across the capital, deploying troops and closing almost all bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum with its twin city of Omdurman and the district of Bahri. Authorities have warned protesters against approaching “sovereign and strategic” sites in central Khartoum — a reference to government buildings and key institutions — during the demonstrations. The coup upended Sudan’s fragile democratic transition and led to relentless street demonstrations across the country.