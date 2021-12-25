Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds have gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing. Washington Crossing Historic Park officials say reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies. Earlier in the month, about 5,000 attended a dress rehearsal amid good weather. In 2020, an online reenactment was posted instead due to pandemic crowd-size restrictions. In years past, thousands have often gathered on the riverbanks in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch the reenactment of the daring voyage of Washington and his troops during the Revolutionary War.