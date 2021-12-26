France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time

By ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic struck and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month. More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the overall death toll to more than 122,000. The government is holding emergency meetings Monday to discuss its next steps. Some scientists have urged the French government to delay the post-holiday return to school or re-impose a curfew. But the government is focusing on vaccinations for now. In Belgium, artists and others protested the government’s new virus restrictions, which they say unfairly target the culture industry while allowing boisterous Christmas markets to stay open.