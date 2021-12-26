French virus infections spike over holidays

PARIS (AP) — France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic struck and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month. More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the overall death toll to more than 122,000. The government is holding emergency meetings Monday to discuss next steps in the face of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Some scientists and educators have urged delaying the post-holiday return to school, or re-imposing a curfew. But the government is focusing on vaccinations for now.