Twins a mixed blessing for some West African parents

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Twins are seen as both a blessing and a curse in some West African countries. In Burkina Faso, they are revered for having special powers — healing the sick, warding off danger, and predicting the future. One mother of two sets of twins says she is doubly blessed. She believes she must meet the demands they make of her in her dreams. The demands include begging for money. Many mothers and their twins can be seen begging along the roads in the capital city. One expert says these beliefs stem from the days people could not scientifically explain how twins were conceived.