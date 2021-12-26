UN chief calls Desmond Tutu ‘an inspiration to generations’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and retired Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu is being lauded around the world after his death Sunday at 90. When South Africa was gripped by anti-apartheid violence in the 1980s and a state of emergency gave police sweeping powers, Tutu was one of the most prominent Black leaders speaking out against racist abuses. He also was a firm supporter of LGBTQ rights. Former U.S. President Barack Obama called Tutu “ a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others.” The Dalai Lama said Tutu “was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called him “an inspiration to generations.”