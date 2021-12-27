Young South Africans learn of Tutu’s activism for equality

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s activism for equality continues to reverberate among young South Africans, many of whom were not born when the clergyman battled apartheid. South Africa is holding a week of mourning for Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90. Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his passionate efforts to win full rights for South Africa’s Black majority. Following the end of apartheid in 1994, when South Africa became a democracy, Tutu chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that documented atrocities during apartheid and sought to promote national reconciliation. Tutu also became one of the world’s leading religious leaders to champion LGBTQ rights.