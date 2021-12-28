Apparent time capsule found at Lee statue site to be opened

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital city are set to open an apparent time capsule found at the site of a prominent Confederate monument for the second time this month. State officials hope Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box will mark the end of a long search for an elusive 1887 time capsule. Historical records have led to some speculation that the capsule could contain a rare photo of deceased President Abraham Lincoln. The box was discovered Monday in the foundation of the pedestal that previously held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Another time capsule was found there earlier this month but a painstaking examination suggested it was not the sought-after one from 1887.