Biden’s new German shepherd draws attention from pup-arazzi

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s new puppy, Commander, has gotten his moment under the flashing lights of the Washington press corps — and some time frolicking on the beach. Biden and first lady Jill Biden took the German shepherd on a walk Tuesday near their second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Commander was born Sept. 1 and arrived at the White House last week, a birthday gift from the president’s brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden. Biden introduced Commander in a tweet. The Bidens are spending the holidays between their homes in Delaware.