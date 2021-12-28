Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury weighing the fate Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate has told a judge it is “making progress” in reaching a verdict after four full days of deliberations. Still, Judge Alison J. Nathan made it clear on Tuesday she wants the jury to work longer hours in a race against a coronavirus surge that could derail proceedings. The judge told lawyers that there was a high risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine if they get the virus. Jurors are deciding whether Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls. She’s denied any wrongdoing.