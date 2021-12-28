Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital have pulled books, coins, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box appeared to mark the end of a long search for the elusive 1887 time capsule. The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said that the measurements and material, copper, match historical accounts.