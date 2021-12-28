Skip to Content
Experts open time capsule found at Gen. Lee statue site

By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital have pulled books, coins, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box appeared to mark the end of a long search for the elusive 1887 time capsule. The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said that the measurements and material, copper, match historical accounts.

Associated Press

