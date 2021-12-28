Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital have pulled books, money, ammunition, documents and other artifacts from a time capsule found in the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box appeared to mark the end of a long search for the elusive 1887 time capsule. The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources said the measurements and material of the box, copper, match historical accounts. The box was discovered and carefully extracted from the monument site a day earlier, marking the end of a long search for the elusive capsule.