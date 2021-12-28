Hong Kong police raid online news outlet, arrest 6

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are raiding the office of an online news outlet after arresting six people for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. More than 200 officers are taking part in the search, police said. They have a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year. According to the local South China Morning Post newspaper, police arrested one current and one former editor at Stand News, as well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho and former lawmaker Margaret Ng. Searches of their residences are underway, police say. The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.