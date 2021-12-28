Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet, arrest 6

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are raiding the office of an online pro-democracy news outlet after arresting six people for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication, the latest moves in a crackdown on dissent in the city. Those arrested were affiliated with Stand News, one of the most vocal pro-democracy news outlets in the city after the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily ceased operations earlier this year. Police have a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year. According to the local South China Morning Post newspaper, police arrested one current and one former editor at Stand News, as well as four former board members including singer and activist Denise Ho and former lawmaker Margaret Ng.