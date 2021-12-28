Indonesia arrests 5 people in methamphetamine smuggling

By MOHAMMAD TAUFAN

Associated Press

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested five people suspected of smuggling 29 kilograms (64 pounds) of methamphetamine into Indonesia from Malaysia. A police official says the five are part of an international drug smuggling network and include a Malaysian citizen. He says the suspects told police the methamphetamine originated in China and was smuggled from Malaysia’s Sabah state to Central Sulawesi on a fishing boat. The suspects face a possible death penalty if found guilty of drug smuggling under Indonesia’s Narcotics Law, among the world’s strictest.