Judge rejects Oklahoma’s lawsuit over Guard vaccine mandate

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled against the state in its lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandates for members of the Oklahoma National Guard. U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot on Tuesday denied Oklahoma’s request for a preliminary injunction. In his order, Friot said the claims by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor and 16 anonymous Oklahoma National Guard members were without merit. Oklahoma’s case is considered is the first critical test of the military’s authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot. Stitt and O’Connor have been outspoken critics of vaccine mandates, even for military members. Messages left with Stitt and O’Connor’s offices seeking comment on the ruling weren’t immediately returned.