Mexico says cruise ships with coronavirus cases can dock

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with the coronavirus to dock. The announcement Wednesday came after two Mexican ports refused to allowed passengers ashore because their ships had coronavirus cases. The Health Department says passengers or crew who show no symptoms will be allowed to come ashore normally, while those with symptoms or a positive virus test will be quarantined or given medical care. The department says a cruise ship that was prevented from docking at one Pacific coast port will be allowed to dock farther north, at the port of Guaymas.