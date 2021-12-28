North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man convicted of killing four people at a North Dakota property management company has been sentenced to multiple life prison terms without the possibility of parole. Judge David Reich sentenced 47-year-old Chad Isaak on Tuesday to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions. He was found guilty of fatally shooting and stabbing RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb, at the company’s building in Mandan on April 1, 2019. Investigators say the victims were stabbed more than 100 times, total. Defense attorneys say police overlooked or ignored other possible suspects. Prosecutors say the evidence pointed to Isaak, though they didn’t establish a motive.