Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Jordan’s father

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s parole commission has canceled the scheduled 2024 parole for one of two men convicted in the 1993 murder of Michael Jordan’s father. The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission didn’t give a reason Tuesday why an agreement with Larry M. Demery had been terminated. His initial August 2023 release date already had been pushed back a year. Demery will next get another parole review in late 2023. Demery is serving a life sentence for the death of James Jordan, who prosecutors said was killed in his car as he napped along the side of an access road off a Lumberton highway.