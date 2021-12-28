Police: 6 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a sixth person has died following a shooting rampage that occurred in the Denver area on Monday night. The death toll includes the gunman, who died after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping area in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. An officer was wounded as police pursued the suspect. Police said Tuesday they’re still investigating what led to the shootings, which started in central Denver and mostly happened in commercial areas.