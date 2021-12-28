Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; travel companies gain

The Associated Press

Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday, adding to the momentum the market had the day before, as investors continue to close out their positions for 2021. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1%. Banks and health care stocks were doing better than other sectors, while technology shares were lagging the field after leading it a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq down 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%. European and Asian markets were modestly higher, and crude oil prices were up a little less than 1%.