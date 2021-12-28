Stocks lose momentum in afternoon trading; S&P down 0.1%

The Associated Press

Stocks were losing momentum in early afternoon trading as investors continue to close out their positions for 2021. The slight declines come as the market gives up a little bit of the big gains it had from the day before. The S&P 500 was down 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%. Technology and health care stocks were moving lower, with vaccine makers Pfizer and Modern both down roughly 3%. Graphics chip maker Nvidia, which was one of the better performers on Monday, was down roughly 3% as well.