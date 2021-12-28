Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels say they’re temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital of Sanaa. The development follows a week-long halt in flights after the Houthi rebels closed the airport, saying it was unsafe. They accused their adversary, the Saudi-led coalition, of blocking the arrival of new air traffic control equipment. The coalition, which has been fighting to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government to power, maintains an air, land and sea blockade of rebel-held Sanaa and the country’s north. The Houthis said on Tuesday the Sanaa airport is “ready to receive” U.N. and other international humanitarian flights.