4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Four of the people shot in deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod knew most of the people he shot Monday at several locations around the metro area, through either business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. McLeod once owned a business called Flat Black Ink Corp. at a Denver address that is now home to the World Tattoo Studio. The first shooting happened at a tattoo shop about a mile away. Two women were killed there and a man was wounded.