Amanda Gorman writes end-of-year poem, ‘New Day’s Lyric’

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman is ending her extraordinary year on a note of hope. The 23-year-old poet, whose reading of her own “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration made her an international sensation, has released a new work to mark the end of 2021. “New Day’s Lyric” is a 48-line resolution with themes of struggle and healing known to admirers of “The Hill We Climb” and of her bestselling collection “Call Us What We Carry.” Gorman told the AP she wanted to “honor the hardships, hurt, hope and healing of 2021 while also harkening the potential of 2022.”